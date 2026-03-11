Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.