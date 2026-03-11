Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.
Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.
