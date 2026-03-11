Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,216 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 987.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.