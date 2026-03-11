Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 9,931 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Novanta comprises 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $98,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Novanta Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NOVT opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company had revenue of $258.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,509.68. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $200,472.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,216,516.32. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

