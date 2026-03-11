Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Announces Earnings Results

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Voyager Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,738,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,184,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,607,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

