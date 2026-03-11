SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 47,069 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 797,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 715,559 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,036.8% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 513,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 489,079 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 287,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 123.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 183,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $965.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.