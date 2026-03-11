Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$187.12 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.91%.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 2.3%

MRD opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 15.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.48. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

