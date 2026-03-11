Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

