NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer James Michael May Sells 7,161 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

