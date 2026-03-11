Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 59.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 114,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

