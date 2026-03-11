ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.
ABM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 1.86%.ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,621.68. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,390,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1,068.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat — Q1 revenue of $2.24B (+6.1% YoY) exceeded consensus, showing demand growth across the business. ABM Industries misses earnings despite revenue beat
- Positive Sentiment: Large-venue & tech growth — ABM highlighted a Phillies partnership that showcases its tech platform and signals expansion in large-venue services, supporting longer-term revenue opportunities. ABM Phillies Deal Showcases Technology Platform And Large Venue Growth Aims
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Management cited the WGNSTAR acquisition as strengthening its semiconductor services lineup, which could lift higher-margin growth over time. ABM Industries maintains 2026 EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 as WGNSTAR acquisition strengthens
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend supported — Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 (annualized yield ~2.8%), which provides income support for shareholders and can temper sell pressure.
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reaffirmed but conservative vs. street — ABM reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.85–$4.15, which is below the consensus (~$4.03), leaving mixed interpretation about margin recovery timing. ABM Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin pressure — Adjusted Q1 EPS of $0.83 missed estimates (~$0.87) and management discussed margin softness vs. last year, which pressured investor sentiment. ABM Industries Shares Slide After 1Q Adjusted Earnings Disappoint
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Headlines note the stock has sunk to a 52-week low as investors punish the EPS miss and cautious guidance, amplifying near-term downside risk. ABM Industries stock sinks to 52-week low – here’s why
ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.
Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.
