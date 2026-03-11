RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,819 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 12th total of 170,120 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RIV opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.
The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.