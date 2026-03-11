Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Reuters: Oracle rallies as strong revenue forecast eases concerns

Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. TipRanks: $553B backlog

Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. CNBC: Cerebras named by Oracle

Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors.

Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks.

Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks. Negative Sentiment: Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Fortune: free cash flow crunch CNBC: debt/financing concerns

Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: class action alerts

Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical market focus — Broader market attention on oil and the Iran conflict is keeping investors’ eyes off company fundamentals at times; energy and rate moves can amplify volatility in tech names like ORCL. Barron’s: Oracle vs. Iran / market context

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.