Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $81,105.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,876.94. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 391,773.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,125,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 333.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.