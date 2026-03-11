Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 2,169 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Price Performance

LRGG opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF alerts:

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.