Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 2,169 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.
LRGG opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.
