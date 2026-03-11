Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 price objective on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Mattel Stock Up 0.2%

Mattel stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mattel by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,651,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

