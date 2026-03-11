Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,155,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 118,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Spirit Energy Corp. and changed its name to Canadian Spirit Resources Inc in June 2004. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

