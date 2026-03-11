British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,652 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the February 12th total of 14,106 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

British Land Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTLCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British Land

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

