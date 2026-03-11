CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at DZ Bank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $490.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $436.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of -589.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $734,063.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,956.36. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,068 shares of company stock worth $40,447,425 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

