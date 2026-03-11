Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,185 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the February 12th total of 62,740 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,965,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 541,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CGUI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

