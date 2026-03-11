GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,330 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 12th total of 24,819 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile

The GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (INVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund provides exposure to investment grade corporate bonds from around the world. The actively managed fund seeks to outperform its US corporate benchmark through a proprietary systematic investment approach. INVG was launched on Jun 3, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

