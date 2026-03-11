GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,330 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 12th total of 24,819 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Price Performance
Shares of GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile
