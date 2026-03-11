CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Monica Howard Douglas Sells 23,880 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,603,200.00.

KO opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

