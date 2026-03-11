Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $420.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.6%

RL opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.02. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $389.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.