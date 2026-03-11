Regions Financial Corporation $RF Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,871 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $45,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Evercore cut Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $31.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.44%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.