Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 90206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANRO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

The firm has a market cap of $646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,027 shares during the period.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.