Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 264,253 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $74,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 20,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,082.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $117.18.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.