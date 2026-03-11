PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 726,660 Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 726,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,541,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,154 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.18.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver?based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper?based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

