PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 566,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,851,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,691,000 after buying an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after buying an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,587,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,170 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,562,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,255,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,837 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZLA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

VZLA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

