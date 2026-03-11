Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $70.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Ulta Beauty worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $799 and kept a Buy rating, signaling sizable upside versus the current stock level. Article Title

Shares of ULTA opened at $647.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.04. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.12.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

