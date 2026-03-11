Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,232 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 12th total of 66,107 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BDRFY stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, trading in the United States under the symbol BDRFY, is a German consumer goods company specializing in skin care and adhesive technologies. Founded in Hamburg in 1882, Beiersdorf has grown into a global player in personal care, developing and marketing products designed to maintain and restore skin health. The company’s core business segments encompass consumer skin care, medical skin care, and tesa adhesive technologies, serving both retail and professional customers.

In its consumer skin care division, Beiersdorf is best known for its flagship NIVEA brand, one of the world’s leading skin care names.

