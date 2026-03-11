PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 79,888 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 12th total of 215,514 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 485,122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,910,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,517.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZROZ opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

