HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,693 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 12th total of 55,594 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HWH International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:HWH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. HWH International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

HWH International, Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) is a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic leveling and suspension systems for recreational vehicles (RVs), specialty vehicles, buses and industrial applications. The company’s solutions aim to enhance ride comfort, stability and ease of operation through automated hydraulic control and diagnostics.

Founded in 1976 by Harry W. Holzer, HWH International pioneered one of the industry’s first automatic hydraulic leveling systems for motorhomes. Over the decades, the company has introduced successive generations of technology—ranging from compact scissor jacks to modular suspension assemblies—building a reputation for reliability and quiet performance.

HWH’s product portfolio includes hydraulic leveling jacks, suspension modulators, transfer cases, integrated control consoles and related spare parts for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

