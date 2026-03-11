LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian Sells 7,211 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $303,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $863,501.60. The trade was a 25.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LGI Homes Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $984.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.88.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting LGI Homes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: LGI opened a new master?planned community (Farmstead) in the Denver area, expanding entry into a higher?demand market that can support future closings and revenue. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: LGI announced two new communities to expand its Dallas and Seattle footprints — continued geographic expansion helps replenish backlog and diversify market exposure. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Grand opening in Seagoville, TX (Edmonds Ranch) with move?in?ready homes starting in the low?$300Ks — a sign of continued product availability in attractive price tiers for affordability?constrained buyers. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlights investor focus on LGI’s valuation after prolonged share?price weakness — this amplifies scrutiny and could keep volatility elevated while investors parse fundamentals vs. multiple compression. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported (3/9 filings): GC Scott Garber sold 1,353 shares (~$56.9k) — modest reduction in holding. SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares (~$303k), representing a ~26% drop in his reported ownership — a material reduction that investors often view negatively. SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: COO Michael Snider reported multiple sales totaling 13,887 shares (~$583.8k across filings) and sizable percentage reductions in certain holdings — another near?term negative signal that likely weighed on sentiment. SEC Filing
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $11,592,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 386,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.
In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.
