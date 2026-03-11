Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) VP Carlonda Reilly Sells 13,410 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP Carlonda Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,867.26. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.5%

KMT stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Kennametal in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Featured Stories

