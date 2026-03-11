Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Loar Trading Down 0.1%

LOAR opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Loar has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,489 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Loar by 290.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Loar by 2,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,442 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 927,908 shares during the period.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

