Capital International Inc. CA Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,135 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,179,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,747,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,210,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $155.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $182.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.