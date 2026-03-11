Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $240.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

