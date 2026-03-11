Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $66,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TSN opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 364.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.