Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,772,258 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $862,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

