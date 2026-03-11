Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.62. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.25 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

