Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Howmet Aerospace worth $493,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 521,180 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $253.97 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

