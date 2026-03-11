VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 195.5% increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9%

CFO stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns. CFO was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

