VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 195.5% increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9%
CFO stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.
