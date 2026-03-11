ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $176,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,323,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,585,426,000 after buying an additional 154,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,684,445,000 after buying an additional 88,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $2,589,235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,713,000 after buying an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cohesity partnership strengthens ServiceNow’s position for enterprise AI agents by adding real-time recovery and resilience for autonomous agents — makes deployments more enterprise-ready and reduces operational risk for customers. Read More.

Cohesity partnership strengthens ServiceNow’s position for enterprise AI agents by adding real-time recovery and resilience for autonomous agents — makes deployments more enterprise-ready and reduces operational risk for customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expands healthcare footprint with Aiva voice-AI integration to drive bedside, clinician and operational workflows — a practical, revenue-accretive use case that can accelerate enterprise adoption in hospitals. Read More.

ServiceNow expands healthcare footprint with Aiva voice-AI integration to drive bedside, clinician and operational workflows — a practical, revenue-accretive use case that can accelerate enterprise adoption in hospitals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying signaling conviction in ServiceNow’s AI strategy; reports note CEO purchases and “superinvestors” adding shares — supports medium-term fundamentals. Read More.

Insider and institutional buying signaling conviction in ServiceNow’s AI strategy; reports note CEO purchases and “superinvestors” adding shares — supports medium-term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to roll out AI products (Autonomous Workforce, EmployeeWorks) and partnerships globally; recognition in industry reports (Forrester) supports positioning but monetization timelines remain key. Read More.

Company continues to roll out AI products (Autonomous Workforce, EmployeeWorks) and partnerships globally; recognition in industry reports (Forrester) supports positioning but monetization timelines remain key. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term pressure from analyst downgrades/price-target cuts and profit-taking: coverage notes a price-target cut prompting some selling and contributing to today’s decline. Read More.

Near-term pressure from analyst downgrades/price-target cuts and profit-taking: coverage notes a price-target cut prompting some selling and contributing to today’s decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and volume: stock is trading below recent moving averages (50-day ~$122, 200-day ~$157) with above-average volume — amplifies downside risk while the market digests guidance/estimates. Read More.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.