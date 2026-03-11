Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 237.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Late?stage trial wins for oncology and HIV programs (KEYTRUDA, WELIREG regimens and DOR/ISL HIV therapy) that show improved survival and broadened indications—these readouts raise near?term revenue potential and long?term pipeline value. Merck Trial Wins Shape Oncology And HIV Prospects For Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Stock moving higher within the S&P 500 — market?level strength and rotation into large pharma/defensive names is supporting MRK’s price action. Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) Moves Higher Within S&P 500 Index Amid Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Expanding neuroendocrine carcinoma market and other oncology indications — market forecasts to 2036 increase the addressable opportunity for Merck’s targeted therapies, supporting longer?term growth assumptions for KEYTRUDA and companion assets. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by Rising Incidence and Advancements in Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight
- Neutral Sentiment: Vaccine franchise market reports (Ervebo, M?M?R II, Pneumovax 23, Elonva) highlight steady long?term demand and niche growth opportunities—positive background but unlikely to move near?term results absent new approvals or major contract wins. Ervebo (Merck & Co) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent weakness in Gardasil sales (down ~39% in 2025 with weak China demand) — management expects no near?term rebound, which pressures top?line growth and investor expectations for vaccine contribution to revenue. Will Weak Gardasil Sales Continue to Weigh on MRK’s Top Line in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: RBC caution on Winrevair — analyst says the COPD candidate must show a ?20?meter improvement in 6?minute walk to restore confidence; this raises clinical/regulatory uncertainty that could limit upside for that program. Merck’s Winrevair Must Show Walk Distance Improvement to Build Confidence, RBC Says
NYSE MRK opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $125.14.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.
Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.
Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.
