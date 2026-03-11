Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.73%.

BrainsWay reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $14.5M and full-year 2025 revenue of $52.2M (both up 27% YoY), its 10th consecutive profitable quarter, $68M in cash, and 2026 guidance of $66–68M revenue and $12–14M adjusted EBITDA. The company shipped 95 Deep TMS systems in Q4, has an installed base of ~1,700 systems, a book-to-bill of 1.4x, and a remaining performance obligation of $70M (up 43% YoY), driven by enterprise customers on long-term leasing that bolster recurring revenue and margin expansion.

The company shipped 95 Deep TMS systems in Q4, has an installed base of ~1,700 systems, a book-to-bill of 1.4x, and a remaining performance obligation of $70M (up 43% YoY), driven by enterprise customers on long-term leasing that bolster recurring revenue and margin expansion. Regulatory and reimbursement progress includes an FDA label expansion for adolescents (ages 15–21) with MDD and clearance for an accelerated Deep TMS protocol, with several payers (Premera, Highmark draft policy, Evernorth/Cigna) beginning to offer coverage or reduce prior-authorizations.

Regulatory and reimbursement progress includes an FDA label expansion for adolescents (ages 15–21) with MDD and clearance for an accelerated Deep TMS protocol, with several payers (Premera, Highmark draft policy, Evernorth/Cigna) beginning to offer coverage or reduce prior-authorizations. Pipeline and strategic initiatives include a $2.5M NIH-funded Stanford trial for alcohol use disorder using the new Deep TMS 360 (10 centers, ~200+ patients), a planned FDA submission for PTSD/comorbid depression, a strategic investment in Neurolief (ProlivRx PMA for at?home neuromodulation) and minority equity investments in provider networks — all are growth levers but remain early-stage.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

