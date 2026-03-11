Nichols (LON:NICL) Posts Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 67.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Nichols Stock Up 4.4%

NICL stock opened at GBX 949.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 984.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.30. The stock has a market cap of £347.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 880 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,480.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Nichols in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nichols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,423.33.

Insider Transactions at Nichols

In other news, insider Alan Williams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 970 per share, for a total transaction of £24,250. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nichols

