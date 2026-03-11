Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

In other news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $114,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,307. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Featured Stories

