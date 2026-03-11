Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $70,790.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 584,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,398.06. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 138,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $987,540.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,672,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,130.04. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,261 shares of company stock worth $3,150,245. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

