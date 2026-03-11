Q1 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Raised by Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.29 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:GMED opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,332,253 in the last 90 days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Globus Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and longer-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4/FY2028) and carries a “Strong?Buy” view, reflecting upward revision to Q1–Q3/Q4 forecasts and a FY2028 projection of $5.18 — a clear analyst tailwind for GMED.

Zacks Research raised near-term and longer-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4/FY2028) and carries a “Strong?Buy” view, reflecting upward revision to Q1–Q3/Q4 forecasts and a FY2028 projection of $5.18 — a clear analyst tailwind for GMED. Positive Sentiment: Globus reported a solid Q4 beat earlier this year (EPS $1.28 vs. $1.06 estimate; revenue ~$826M, +25.7% YoY), demonstrating revenue growth and margin leverage that support valuation over time.

Globus reported a solid Q4 beat earlier this year (EPS $1.28 vs. $1.06 estimate; revenue ~$826M, +25.7% YoY), demonstrating revenue growth and margin leverage that support valuation over time. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply (~30% drop in February to ~3.27M shares, ~3.0% of float), reducing the pool of bearish bets and the potential for short?squeeze volatility.

Short interest fell sharply (~30% drop in February to ~3.27M shares, ~3.0% of float), reducing the pool of bearish bets and the potential for short?squeeze volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and idea pieces highlight GMED as a buy on short?term setups (hammer pattern/analyst list of medical-instrument picks), which may attract tactical buyers but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Bears are Losing Control Over Globus Medical (GMED), Here’s Why It’s a ‘Buy’ Now

Technical and idea pieces highlight GMED as a buy on short?term setups (hammer pattern/analyst list of medical-instrument picks), which may attract tactical buyers but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts continue to feature GMED in thematic lists (medical instruments/AI & product pipeline tailwinds), which supports investor interest but is a longer?horizon constructive signal. 5 Medical Instruments Stocks to Buy Amid Huge Short-Term Price Upside

Zacks and other analysts continue to feature GMED in thematic lists (medical instruments/AI & product pipeline tailwinds), which supports investor interest but is a longer?horizon constructive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Management has reaffirmed its 2026 outlook; analysts are parsing that guidance to assess capital-allocation priorities (share repurchases, M&A, or reinvestment), so near?term impact is uncertain. Does Globus Medical’s (GMED) Reaffirmed 2026 Outlook Reveal Its Next Capital Allocation Priorities?

Management has reaffirmed its 2026 outlook; analysts are parsing that guidance to assess capital-allocation priorities (share repurchases, M&A, or reinvestment), so near?term impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary and fair?value assessments have flagged share?price weakness and potential valuation pressure after earlier gains, which likely contributed to selling/profit?taking today. Assessing Globus Medical (GMED) After Recent Share Price Weakness And Fair Value Signals

Recent commentary and fair?value assessments have flagged share?price weakness and potential valuation pressure after earlier gains, which likely contributed to selling/profit?taking today. Negative Sentiment: With lower short interest and fewer forced buybacks from short covering, there is less mechanical upside from short?covering moves, which can mute rebounds after pullbacks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.