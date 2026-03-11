Q2 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Lowered by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDCC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $365.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average of $341.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.10, for a total value of $368,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,158,147.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $262,465.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,063.85. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,067. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InterDigital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $707,477,000 after acquiring an additional 854,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,918,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14,563.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised near-term quarter views: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 EPS to $1.80 (from $1.45) and Q3 2027 to $2.18 (from $2.08); they also slightly lifted Q2 2027 to $2.14. These increases signal pockets of stronger expected licensing/royalty performance in specific quarters.

Raised near-term quarter views: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 EPS to $1.80 (from $1.45) and Q3 2027 to $2.18 (from $2.08); they also slightly lifted Q2 2027 to $2.14. These increases signal pockets of stronger expected licensing/royalty performance in specific quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on IDCC and the street consensus full?year EPS figure remains cited at $9.21, so no change to overarching analyst stance despite the model updates.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on IDCC and the street consensus full?year EPS figure remains cited at $9.21, so no change to overarching analyst stance despite the model updates. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downward revisions to other near- and longer-term forecasts: Q2 2026 cut to $1.70 (from $1.99), Q1 2027 to $1.79 (from $1.83), Q3 2026 to $1.93 (from $2.05), Q4 2027 sharply cut to $1.26 (from $1.97), FY2026 to $7.73 (from $7.80), FY2027 to $7.36 (from $7.97) and FY2028 to $8.23 (from $9.34). The breadth of these downgrades—especially the sizeable cuts to Q4 2027 and FY2028—reduces earnings visibility and is the main bearish driver for the stock today.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

