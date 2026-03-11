Investors Title Company (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Investors Title has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Investors Title stock opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $190.20 and a 12-month high of $288.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.17.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

